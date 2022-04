Jimenez fired a scoreless ninth inning in a win over the Orioles on Monday, allowing two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander created some trouble for himself before escaping it, leading to a 24-pitch workload. Jimenez could be the preferred option for any save opportunities that may present themselves while Lou Trivino (undisclosed) remains on the COVID-19 injured list, but given he worked a particularly long inning Monday, Jimenez may be unavailable if such a scenario unfolded Tuesday.