Hernaiz (ankle) started at shortstop and played seven innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' extra-inning win over Reno on Tuesday, going 3-for-5 with an RBI double, a stolen base and two runs.

Hernaiz was back on defense after a day off Monday, and he delivered an encouraging offensive performance in addition to logging a full workload on defense without issue. The recovering infielder has hit safely in three straight rehab games and has back-to-back multi-hit tallies, suggesting he may not have much left to prove in the minors before activation.