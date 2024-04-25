Hernaiz is a likely candidate for a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas if Zack Gelof's oblique injury forces him to go on the injured list, MLB.com reports.

Gelof was held out of Wednesday's loss to the Yankees with what was originally described as abdominal soreness, and he was eventually diagnosed with a left oblique strain and labeled as a likely IL candidate. If that indeed comes to pass, it appears Hernaiz, who's hit .211 over his first six games with Las Vegas since his demotion last Thursday, would make a quick return to the big-league club. Hernaiz has experience at second base, third base and shortstop, and but he scuffled to a .103/.156/.103 slash line across his first 32 plate appearances to start the season before being sent down to the Aviators.