The Athletics optioned Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Hernaiz turned in a lowly .503 OPS over 48 games in the majors with the Athletics last season and hit just .194 in Cactus League play, so he never seemed to built much of a case for a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old infielder should get the chance to play on an everyday basis at Triple-A.