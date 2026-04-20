Hernaiz went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and two walks in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.

With Max Muncy shifting to designated hitter, Hernaiz drew the start at third base and connected on his first homer of the season, a solo shot off Noah Schultz in the second inning. In addition to being his first long ball, Sunday's homer marked the utility infielder's first extra-base hit and RBI of the year. Hernaiz figures to continue operating primarily as a reserve, with most of his starts coming against left-handed pitching.