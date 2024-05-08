Hernaiz has been diagnosed with a severe left ankle sprain and will visit with a foot specialist Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hernaiz was injured during Tuesday's game with the Rangers when he stepped awkwardly on first base and was subsequently placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. More should be known about a potential timetable for the rookie infielder following his exam, but it sounds like it will be a while.