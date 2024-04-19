Hernaiz, optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over Tacoma on Thursday.

Hernaiz put the first runs of the night on the board in the third inning with his shot to center, which plated Brett Harris. The 22-year-old struggled badly with big-league pitching during his 17-game stint in the majors; however, he got his 2024 minor-league tenure off in a manner akin to his 2023 body of work on the farm, when he fashioned a .319/.384/.454 slash line across 131 games between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas.