Hernaiz (ankle) started at designated hitter in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Salt Lake on Saturday, going 1-for-3 with a double.

The rookie infielder was logging his first game action since May 7 and put together an encouraging performance overall. Hernaiz figures to need an extensive rehab assignment given the amount of time he's been sidelined, and his next appearance with the Aviators may also see him play at least a partial game on defense.