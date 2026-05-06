Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Not in lineup Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Philadelphia.
Hernaiz had started each of the previous nine contests, but he'll begin Wednesday's festivities on the bench. Zack Gelof is covering third base and batting ninth for the Athletics.
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