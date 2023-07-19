Hernaiz has gone 8-for-19 with a double, a home run and seven RBI across his first four games with Triple-A Las Vegas since being promoted from Double-A Midland last Wednesday.

The promising shortstop earned the bump up in affiliate with a stellar body of work at Midland, and Hernaiz has had no trouble carrying over the momentum to the Aviators early. The 21-year-old has three straight multi-hit efforts, including one two games ago highlighted by a ninth-inning grand slam. Hernaiz doesn't have much of a power profile, but he's an above-average contact hitter that's proven capable of double-digit steals on multiple occasions and should have a good chance of continuing to thrive in the Pacific Coast League's hitter-friendly environment.