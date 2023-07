The Athletics promoted Hernaiz to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Hernaiz had a strong start to the season with Double-A Midland, slashing .335/.390/.482 with 42 RBI across 308 plate appearances. If he continues to produce well in the minors, the 21-year-old shortstop figures to end the season in Triple-A with a shot at cracking the majors at some point in 2024.