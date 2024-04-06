Hernaiz will not be in the starting lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
J.D. Davis will start at third base and bat sixth Saturday against right-hander Kenta Maeda. Hernaiz has yet to record a hit this season, going 0-for-9 with four strikeouts.
