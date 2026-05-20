Hernaiz went 2-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Tuesday's 14-6 win over the Angels.

Hernaiz got in on the action as the Athletics tallied a season high in runs, scoring twice before adding an RBI single in the ninth inning. Since Jacob Wilson (shoulder) landed on the injured list May 12, Hernaiz has stepped in as the primary shortstop and performed admirably. Over the past eight games, he has gone 10-for-25 (.400) with a double, an RBI and five runs scored.