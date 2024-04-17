Hernaiz will start at third base and bat sixth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Though he's drawing a start at the hot corner in the series finale, Hernaiz appears to have leapfrogged Nick Allen on the depth chart at shortstop. Hernaiz will be making his fifth straight start and his seventh in eight games, despite having recorded just two hits through his first 26 at-bats in the majors. Hernaiz remains one of the top position prospects in the organization, so he could continue to play regularly while the 7-11 Athletics don't fancy themselves as contenders.