Hernaiz and minor-league pitcher Kyle Virbitsky were traded from the Orioles to the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for left-hander Cole Irvin, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Heraniz was one of Baltimore's top prospects and headlines the return for Irvin, who should slot in near the top of the rotation. Hernaiz opened the 2022 campaign at the Single-A level but finished the year with a brief run at Double-A. The 21-year-old had a .273/.341/.438 slash line with 12 home runs and 32 stolen bases across the three levels, and he could make his way to Triple-A at some point in 2023 for Oakland.