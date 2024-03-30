Hernaiz is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Hernaiz got the start at third base Friday against left-hander Logan Allen, with the former finishing 0-for-2. With right-hander Tanner Bibee taking the mound Saturday, the Athletics will start J.D. Davis at third base, while Ryan Noda moves back into the lineup at first.
