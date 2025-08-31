Hernaiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Hernaiz has been displaced at shortstop and second base recently with Jacob Wilson returning from the injured list and Zack Gelof getting called up from Triple-A Sacramento, but the 24-year-old has been able to retain a regular role in the infield by shifting over to the hot corner. After making his last two starts at third base, Hernaiz will give way to Brett Harris on Sunday. Hernaiz will hit the bench after he had been included in the starting nine in each of the last 28 games, during which he slashed .242/.307/.354 with two home runs, one stolen base, 12 RBI and 10 runs. While his playing time appears to be secure for now, Hernaiz could end up shifting to more of a utility role if Max Muncy (hand) is able to make it back from the injured list at some point in September.