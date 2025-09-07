Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Sitting after five straight starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Hernaiz will take a seat for the series finale after he went 5-for-18 with a double, four walks, a stolen base and four runs while starting in each of the previous five games. Brett Harris will cover third base in Hernaiz's stead Sunday.
