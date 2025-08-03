Athletics' Darell Hernaiz: Stepping in as everyday shortstop
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hernaiz will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
With Jacob Wilson (forearm) stuck on the injured list, Hernaiz appears to have taken over as the Athletics' primary shortstop. He'll collect his fifth straight start Sunday after going 5-for-14 with a solo home run over the previous four contests.
