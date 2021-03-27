Jefferies is a leading candidate to fill the rotation vacancy created by Mike Fiers' (hip) placement on the injured list Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jefferies has been a revelation this spring, as he's pitched to a 1.38 ERA, .149 BAA, 0.77 WHIP and 20:3 K:BB across 13 Cactus League frames over five appearances (three starts). The young right-hander has only one major-league start under his belt, but given his body of work this spring, he appears to have taken a significant step forward in his development. Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports Fiers is espected to miss at least the first three regular-season series, meaning Jefferies would presumably get multiple opportunities to prove himself if he does secure the rotation spot.