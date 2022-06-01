Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Jefferies (arm) played catch Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jefferies has yet to receive a second opinion regarding whether he'll require thoracic outlet syndrome surgery to address the irritation he had been experiencing in his right arm, but the Athletics' willingness to have him start throwing again suggests that he's at least made some progress since being placed on the injured list May 20. Even if he ends up avoiding surgery, Jefferies could require a lengthy buildup program that will likely include multiple minor-league rehab starts, so he shouldn't be expected to rejoin the Oakland rotation anytime soon.
