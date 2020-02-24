Play

Manager Bob Melvin said Jefferies was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a biceps issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Melvin didn't elaborate on the injury, which prompted Jefferies to exit Monday's spring game with a trainer after recording just two outs. Prior to his removal, the right-hander allowed three runs on three hits and a walk.

