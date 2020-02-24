Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Dealing with biceps issue
Manager Bob Melvin said Jefferies was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a biceps issue, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Melvin didn't elaborate on the injury, which prompted Jefferies to exit Monday's spring game with a trainer after recording just two outs. Prior to his removal, the right-hander allowed three runs on three hits and a walk.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Exits with trainer•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Impressing early in camp•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Contract selected by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Reaches innings limit•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Impressing at Double-A level•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Healthy at High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Late pitcher targets: ADP 200-300
Targeting high-end pitching seems like a winning strategy these days, but there are promising...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...