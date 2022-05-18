Jefferies (1-7) is experiencing biceps tightness and is undergoing an MRI after Wednesday's start against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. He took the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and three walks across four innings.

It's the seventh straight loss for the young right-hander, and the bigger news is that he's now managing an arm injury. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Jefferies availability going forward is now in question, and it wouldn't be a major surprise if he ends up on the injured list.