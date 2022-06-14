Jefferies (thoracic outlet syndrome) won't return this season, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He had thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Monday, which included the removal of his first rib. Jefferies' entire pro career has been altered by consistent arm injuries, and while he has made it back from Tommy John surgery, this next challenge could be even tougher.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Requires surgery•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Getting second opinion•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Cleared to play catch•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Managing thoracic outlet syndrome•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Placed on 15-day IL•