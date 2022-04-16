Jefferies (1-1) took the loss Friday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.1 innings as the A's fell 4-1 to the Blue Jays. He struck out two.

The right-hander worked with runners in scoring position in each of the first four innings Friday, and while Jefferies was able to minimize the damage, a sluggish Oakland offense still left him on the hook for the loss. The 26-year-old has a sharp 1.93 ERA through his first 9.1 innings this season, but his 1.29 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB suggest that mark won't be that impressive for long. Jefferies is next scheduled to take the mound Wednesday at home against the Orioles.