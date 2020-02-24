Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Exits with trainer
Jefferies exited Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with a trainer, Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Jefferies left the field with a trainer after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk while recording just two outs. The reason behind his removal is not yet known.
