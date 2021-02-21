Jeffries is likely to begin the season in the minors but is likely to push for a big-league opportunity at some point during the 2021 campaign, Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reports.

The right-hander got a jarring introduction to big-league bats Sept. 12 of last season against the Rangers, when he allowed five earned runs on four hits, including two home runs, and two walks in the first inning. That represents the extent of Jefferies' MLB experience thus far, but he was grateful for the opportunity to work a second frame in that outing after allowing all his runs in the first. Jefferies therefore headed into the offseason with a shutout inning during which he allowed just an infield single, and he'll now look to build on that experience during spring training and Cactus League play. If Jefferies doesn't make the Opening Day roster, the 25-year-old is likely to start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas after posting a 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and a 72:7 K:BB across 64 innings over 21 appearances (12 starts) for Double-A Midland in 2019.