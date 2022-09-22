Jefferies had his cast removed Monday and is now using a brace that allows for adjustable range of motion on his surgically repaired elbow, the Associated Press reports.

Jefferies underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career Sept. 9 and appears to be making good early progress. The right-hander has been through the gauntlet health-wise in 2022, as he also underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in June. Jefferies is expected to miss all of next season, at minimum, and his prognosis for 2024 still remains firmly up in the air for the time being.