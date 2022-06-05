Jefferies will visit Dr. Gregory Pearl on Tuesday in Dallas to get a second opinion on his thoracic outlet syndrome diagnosis, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

If the diagnosis is confirmed, we likely won't see Jefferies pitch again until 2023. Durability has been a major issue for him through out his career and he registered a 5.72 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 39.1 innings this season.