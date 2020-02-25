Jefferies has been diagnosed with a biceps strain and will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bob Melvin says the Athletics "dodged a bullet" with Jefferies injury, though it's not as if a biceps strain is a non-issue for a pitcher. It appears as though Jefferies won't require anything as serious as Tommy John surgery, though his expected recovery timeline won't become clear until after the MRI.