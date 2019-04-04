Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Healthy at High-A
Jefferies is listed as healthy to start the season for High-A Stockton, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
We want to knock on wood with this news, as Jefferies was starting to look like a cautionary tale for Tommy John surgery. He underwent the procedure in April of 2017 and has thrown exactly two innings in a game since then. Now, a little less than 24 months removed from the procedure, the 6-foot righty will look to make up for lost time. He has No. 2 starter upside, but significant durability concerns and lost developmental time make that a very unlikely outcome at this point.
