Jefferies was impressive during his one-inning start in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The promising right-hander made quick work of Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Austin Barnes, needing just nine pitches, seven of which he threw for strikes, to record a clean opening frame. His strikeout of Betts on three pitches to open the game undoubtedly set the right tone, and Jefferies, who endured a rough introduction to the big leagues late last season in a tough outing against the Rangers, also focused on his breathing to remain relaxed. That helped the 25-year-old deploy his impressive arsenal despite the quick outing, with his fastball clocking in at 96 mph and Jefferies also utilizing both his cutter and developing slider with effectiveness.