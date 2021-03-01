Jefferies was impressive during his one-inning start in Sunday's Cactus League loss to the Dodgers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The promising right-hander made quick work of Mookie Betts, Corey Seager and Austin Barnes, needing just nine pitches, seven of which he threw for strikes, to record a clean opening frame. His strikeout of Betts on three pitches to open the game undoubtedly set the right tone, and Jefferies, who endured a rough introduction to the big leagues late last season in a tough outing against the Rangers, also focused on his breathing to remain relaxed. That helped the 25-year-old deploy his impressive arsenal despite the quick outing, with his fastball clocking in at 96 mph and Jefferies also utilizing both his cutter and developing slider with effectiveness.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Expected to push for time in '21•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Returns to alternate site•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Takes loss in debut•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Officially serving as 29th man•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Set for big-league debut Saturday•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Awaiting chance at alternate site•