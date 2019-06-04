Jefferies is 0-1 with a 2.57 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB across 21 innings over seven appearances (five starts) with Double-A Midland.

Jeffries received a promotion from High-A Stockton in late April and made his first appearance with Midland back on May 1. He's had minimal trouble finding his footing against the higher level of competition while operating as both reliever and starter thus far. The right-hander has yet to throw more than three innings in any appearance, but he's making nice progress up the organizational ladder now more than two years removed from April 2017 Tommy John surgery.