Jefferies, the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2019, has impressed during his first two bullpen sessions in camp, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "His walk numbers are off the charts," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He looks good. He's poised and has a really good delivery. Very rarely does he miss a spot, and at a young age, that's something that seems to come pretty easy for him."

The 24-year-old earned the aforementioned distinction with an eye-popping 93:9 K:BB across 79 innings with High-A Stockton and Double-A Midland, and that pinpoint control has been on display thus far in big-league camp. Jeffries already boasts a mid-90s fastball and a changeup that sits in the high 80s, and one of his goals this spring is to further develop a slider he began throwing midway through last season. Gallegos reports Jefferies is highly likely to start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas irrespective of how his spring training unfolds, but he won't be on the same innings restrictions that were necessary in 2019 as he came back from Tommy John surgery.