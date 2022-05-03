Jefferies (1-4) allowed six runs on 11 hits while striking out four over five innings to take the loss against Tampa Bay on Monday.

Jefferies was constantly in trouble in the outing, allowing at least one run in all but one of the five frames in which he pitched. The right-handed hurler opened the campaign with a win but has since suffered four straight losses, and he has given up 11 earned runs over his past nine innings. He'll try to right the ship this weekend in a road start in Minnesota.