Jefferies fired four scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing two hits and no walks while recording seven strikeouts.

Jefferies lowered his spring ERA to 1.38, while his impressive strikeout haul give him 13 punchouts over his last two Cactus League appearances. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Jefferies retired the last nine batters he faced while potentially moving himself further into contention for the expected season-opening vacancy in the rotation prompted by Mike Fiers' hip issues.