The Athletics outrighted Jefferies (elbow) to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Oakland removed Jefferies from the 60-day injured list last week, but it was strictly a procedural move while the team weighed whether or not to tender him a contract for the 2023 season ahead of Friday's deadline. Given that Jefferies underwent the second Tommy John surgery of his career back in September and had turned in poor ratios (5.75 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 9.5 K-BB%) over his 56.1 innings in the big leagues, it likely wasn't a tough decision for the Athletics to remove him from their 40-man roster. He'll stick in the organization and while he spends the entire 2023 season rehabbing from elbow surgery.
