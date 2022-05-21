Jefferies was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome Friday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jefferies will receive a second opinion after receiving his diagnosis, but it's possible the issue will force him to spend more than the minimum of 15 days on the IL. A better idea of the right-hander's status will likely come based on the results of his second diagnosis, but it's possible that he'll require surgery to address the issue. Zach Logue should be in the mix to claim a rotation spot, and it's possible he'll serve as a long-term starter if Jefferies ultimately undergoes a procedure.
