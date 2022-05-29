Jefferies (arm) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old landed on the 15-day IL last week with right arm nerve irritation, but shortly thereafter he was diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. Jefferies was headed to receive a second opinion, and the shift to the 60-day IL appears to confirm the injury. It remains unclear whether or not the right-hander will require surgery to address the issue, but he'll be unavailable for the foreseeable future regardless.