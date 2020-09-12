Jefferies was called up by the Athletics as the 29th man ahead of his scheduled start for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.
The move was expected as Jefferies is set to make his major-league debut against the Rangers on Saturday. He'll take the mound for the matinee after preparing at the team's alternate training site to begin the season. The right-hander posted a 3.66 ERA and 72:7 K:BB over 64 innings at the Double-A level last year.
