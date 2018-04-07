Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: On pace for midseason return
Jefferies (elbow) could join the rotation at High-A Stockton by midseason, MLB.com's Mike Rosenbaum reports.
This is excellent news for the promising right-hander, as it sounds like his rehab from April 2017 Tommy John surgery is going as planned. He logged seven innings at High-A last season before getting hurt, so he may spend the whole 2018 season there once he's healthy. Jefferies has mid-rotation upside, but staying healthy and building up his workload will be imperative if he is to make it as a starter.
