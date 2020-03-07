Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Optioned to Triple-A
Jefferies (biceps) was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday, Chris Haft of MLB.com reports.
The move comes as no surprise, as Jefferies was expected to start the season with Las Vegas and has also been sidelined with a biceps strain that short-circuited his opportunity to get further seasoning in big-league camp. The 24-year-old's status will certainly be one to monitor, as a 2019 campaign that was good enough earn him the organization's Minor League Pitcher of the Year award has led to expectations that the talented right-hander could eventually reach the big leagues at some point in 2020.
