Jefferies was credited with the win in a Cactus League victory over the Padres on Friday, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out three and hit a batter.
Jefferies' spring ERA remain unblemished Friday thanks to all three runs he surrendered being set up by shortstop Nick Allen's fielding error. The right-hander has upped his workload by an inning apiece in each of his last two starts and continues to lay the foundation for a likely promotion to the big-league level at some point in 2021.
More News
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Another strong performance•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Impresses in spring debut•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Expected to push for time in '21•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Returns to alternate site•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Takes loss in debut•
-
Athletics' Daulton Jefferies: Officially serving as 29th man•