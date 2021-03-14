Jefferies was credited with the win in a Cactus League victory over the Padres on Friday, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and a walk over three innings. He struck out three and hit a batter.

Jefferies' spring ERA remain unblemished Friday thanks to all three runs he surrendered being set up by shortstop Nick Allen's fielding error. The right-hander has upped his workload by an inning apiece in each of his last two starts and continues to lay the foundation for a likely promotion to the big-league level at some point in 2021.