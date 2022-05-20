Jefferies was placed on the 15-day injured list with right arm nerve irritation Friday, retroactive to May 19, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jefferies dealt with an arm injury following Wednesday's start against the Twins, and he'll be forced to miss several turns through the rotation after landing on the injured list. Zach Logue was one of the players recalled by Oakland on Friday, and he'll be a candidate to fill in as a starter while Jefferies is sidelined.