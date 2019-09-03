Jefferies will finish the season on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Midland after reaching his innings limit, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports. "His last game was his highest velo game of the year," Midland pitching coach Steve Connelly said. "He basically sat 95. It was really good to see. We all got together and talked it out. He's at his innings limit. We could try to push it or we could say, 'Congratulations, great year and next year you'll be ready to go hopefully into late October.'"

The 6-foot righty logged just 20.1 pro innings between 2016 and 2018 due to April 2017 Tommy John surgery, so this was an excellent first full year back. He logged a 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 93:9 K:BB in 79 innings, primarily at the Double-A level. The A's were very careful with him -- he threw between three and 3.2 innings in all 26 appearances -- so his numbers are a little inflated due to the fact he never had to turn a lineup over more than twice. Still, Jefferies has a plus changeup, a potentially plus fastball and plus control. He should head to Triple-A at the start of the 2020 season, but if all goes well Jefferies will spend a good chunk of next season pitching in the big-league rotation.