The Athletics optioned Jefferies to their alternate training site Sunday.
Jefferies was designated as Oakland's 29th man for Saturday's doubleheader with the Rangers and made his MLB debut in the first game of the twin bill. He was roughed up in the start, lasting only two innings while giving up five runs on five hits and two walks. Oakland will require a sixth starter in the final week of the season with a doubleheader in Seattle on tap for Sept. 26, and Jefferies or Mike Minor would seemingly represent the most logical options to fill the opening in the rotation.
