Jefferies will be called up from the alternate training site to start one of the games in Saturday's doubleheader against the Rangers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 25-year-old has been at the alternate training site all season preparing for the opportunity, and he'll make his major-league debut Saturday at Texas, though it's unclear which game of the twin bill he'll start. Jefferies spent most of 2019 at Double-A and posted a 3.66 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 72:7 K:BB across 64 innings.