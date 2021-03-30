Jefferies, competing for the one current vacancy in the Athletics' rotation, allowed an earned run on three hits, three walks and a hit batsman over five innings in a Cactus League win over the Giants on Sunday. He struck out four.

The young right-hander had a tough act to follow with fellow job candidates Cole Irvin and A.J. Puk turning in brilliant outings the prior two days, but he held his own despite some control issues. Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Jefferies impressed with his ability to work out of trouble after loading the bases with two outs in the second inning, showing a level of grit that hadn't been required during what had been a very smooth spring up to that point. "Today was a day he had to fight through his stuff a little bit and be composed out there," A's pitching coach Scott Emerson said. "He showed a lot of fight today. To be able to pitch without his best stuff and get through five, he did a nice job."