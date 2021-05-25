Jefferies (biceps) fired four scoreless innings for Triple-A Las Vegas in a loss to Salt Lake on Monday, allowing seven hits and no walks while recording a strikeout in his season debut.

Jefferies allowed one extra-base hit, a double, to Anthony Bemboom, and otherwise avoided any serious damage over his 40-pitch outing. The promising right-hander impressed during spring training with a 1.50 ERA across six Cactus League outings, and now that he's overcome the biceps tendinitis that delayed the start of his minor-league season, Jefferies will have a chance to make a case for an eventual promotion.