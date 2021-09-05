Jefferies has allowed an earned run on three hits while recording two strikeouts over 3.1 innings in his first two appearances since his promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 27. He's also hit one batter.

Jefferies was more impressive in his second outing Saturday, when he submitted 2.1 scoreless, one-hit frames against the Blue Jays after allowing an earned run on two hits over an inning versus Detroit on Wednesday. The right-hander was solid in his first big-league start of 2021 back on Aug. 1 against the Angels, and even though he profiles as a member of the rotation long-term, he'll likely be utilized frequently in multi-inning relief assignments for the balance of the regular season.